Central Austin resident creates Stuffed Animal Speed Dating display

AUSTIN - You may remember the "Island of Misfit Toys" from the Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer movie. Now meet Austin’s version -- the table of misfits toys.

The stuffed animal display was created by Wendy Mitchell who lives on 37th Street – known for its light displays in the neighborhood.

She said she started the display years ago as a creative way to decorate her house with Christmas lights. From stuffed animal petting zoo to a stuffed animal solar system display – she’s done something different every year. This year, Mitchell created stuffed animal speed dating, to match people with the right stuffed animal for them.

"Stuffed animal speed dating is a lot like regular human speed dating except it's stuffed animals looking for living companions,” said Mitchell. "Read their profiles … If you're interested in getting to know that stuffed animal better you can fill out your living companion profile card and put it in the box.”

After creating her first stuffed animal display, Wendy Mitchell has started the Stuffed Animal Rescue Foundation, where hundreds of abandoned toys have been matched with living companions.

