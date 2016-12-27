Capital Metro offering expanded New Year's Eve service

Capital Metro (Photo: Capital Metro)

AUSTIN - Capital Metro will be offering free rides and expanded service on Dec. 31 to help residents and visitors ring in 2017.

CapMetro said it will offer free riders on MetroBus, MetroRapid, MetroRail and MetroAccess after 6 p.m. Saturday:

-MetroBus service will operate a “Saturday” schedule on New Year’s Eve, but E-Buses and UT Shuttles will not be in service.

-MetroRapid will have its final departures from downtown along Guadalupe and Lavaca at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

-MetroRail will have the last train leaving downtown at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

-Five Night Owl routes will run to and from Sixth and Congress every 15 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017.

On New Year’s Day, Capital Metro will operate its MetroBus and MetroRapid services on their Sunday schedules. MetroRail, UT Shuttles, Night Owls and E-Buses will not be in service that day. All services – except for the UT Shuttle and E-Bus – will resume their regular weekday schedule on Jan. 2, 2017.

CapMetro said MetroAccess subscription trips will automatically be canceled on Jan. 1, and that customers needing to keep their subscription trips should call 512-852-7272. The service’s reservation line will be staffed on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GO HERE for the New Year’s Eve service map.

GO HERE for additional information, including timetables, from CapMetro.

(© 2016 KVUE)