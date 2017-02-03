Grieving parents looking for ornaments honoring children

Ornament designed for a child who passed away. (Photo: Courtesy)

AUSTIN - Each year, a group of Austin parents decorate trees with ornaments in memory of the children they’ve lost, but this year someone took those ornaments.

Marty Barnes and Vanessa Venhuizen have been friends for years, often going to the park with their daughters. Almost 4 years ago, Venhuizen's 6-year-old daughter Juliana died from complications of a birth injury.

"It's so difficult during the holidays knowing your baby's not there," said Venhuizen.

Barnes started a tradition for her friend, decorating ornaments in Juliana's memory.

"We wanted to do something to help her celebrate Julie's life," said Barnes.

"It was really therapeutic and healing because otherwise I would have been at home sad," said Venhuizen.

Then, just last year, Barnes' daughter Casey died from a similar illness.

"It's not something that I was ready for," said Barnes.

So she also decorated an ornament for her daughter.

"It was so much more than an ornament," said Barnes.

Now, the group of parents who decorate the ornaments has grown to about 15, each who have lost a child to a medical illness. This past holiday season was the third year for decorating.

"They're all decorated with the kids' favorite colors and their names," said Barnes.

Some parents chose to put photos of their children, or even letters to them, inside the ornaments.

"She liked lady bugs so I used a lot of red and white," said Venhuizen as she described the ornaments.

"We don't want to just all be sitting at home crying, we want to do something that celebrates their lives," said Barnes. "It was bright and cheery and just the sweetest little tree."

During the 2016 holiday season, the group decorated a tree behind Dell Children's Hospital in the Mueller development. They said they got approval from both groups to put their ornaments there, with the condition, that they would pick them up by the first weekend in January. But when the parents came back to get their ornaments, they were gone.

"We walked around to see if there was any sign of them anywhere,” said Barnes.

"I was devastated," said Venhuizen.

Now they're hoping someone may know where the ornaments are, so they can continue honoring their little ones together.

"It's not a group that you want to join, but it's nice to know that if you need them, they're there," said Barnes.

Next year, the friends say they plan to put out a big sign to let everyone know the significance of the ornaments.

In the meantime, they want other parents to know they're here for support.

Barnes also created the group Casey’s Circle in honor of her daughter, and team up with sMiles4Sammy for the angel ornament project.

