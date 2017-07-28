Fried Texas Dirt, Oreo Beer among semi-finalists for State Fair

It's that time of year again! The State Fair of Texas has released the semi-finalists for its 13th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.
Here's the list of yummy concoctions vying for a big win, and a place in your stomach:
- Beer Battered Beef Jerky
- Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls
- Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
- Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with 'Not Cho' Fries
- Crawfish Lollipop
- Fried Texas Dirt
- Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno
- Ranch Fried Texas Sheet Cake
- Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake
- Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
- Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
- Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
- Deep Fried Fruit Loops
- Oreo Beer
- Deep Fried Reuben
- Pinot Noir Popcorn
- Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon's Breath
- Ramen Grasshopper Cookie
- Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar
- Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo
- Fat Smooth
- Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat
- Fried Arroz Con Pollo
- Texas Fajita Fries
- Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae
- Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters
- Fried El Paso
- The Tamale Donut
- Fried Mango Loco
- Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick
Three winners will receive Big Tex Choice Awards for Best Taste: Sweet, Best Taste: Savory, and Most Creative. The awards will be held Sunday, Aug. 27.
The State Fair is Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.
Go here for more information.
