Fried Texas Dirt, Oreo Beer among semi-finalists for State Fair

Semi-finalists for State Fair foods

WFAA 1:00 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

It's that time of year again! The State Fair of Texas has released the semi-finalists for its 13th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

Here's the list of yummy concoctions vying for a big win, and a place in your stomach:

  • Beer Battered Beef Jerky
  • Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls
  • Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
  • Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with 'Not Cho' Fries
  • Crawfish Lollipop
  • Fried Texas Dirt
  • Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno
  • Ranch Fried Texas Sheet Cake
  • Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake
  • Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
  • Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
  • Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
  • Deep Fried Fruit Loops
  • Oreo Beer
  • Deep Fried Reuben
  • Pinot Noir Popcorn
  • Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon's Breath
  • Ramen Grasshopper Cookie
  • Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar
  • Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo
  • Fat Smooth
  • Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat
  • Fried Arroz Con Pollo
  • Texas Fajita Fries
  • Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae
  • Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters
  • Fried El Paso
  • The Tamale Donut
  • Fried Mango Loco
  • Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick

Three winners will receive Big Tex Choice Awards for Best Taste: Sweet, Best Taste: Savory, and Most Creative. The awards will be held Sunday, Aug. 27.

The State Fair is Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

Go here for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


