For working mom of 3, UTA degree is a promise fulfilled

WFAA (ARLINGTON) -- A day at Regina Puente’s house in Keller looks a lot like it does in the homes of a lot of working mother. She gives her 8th grade daughter a ride to school, feeds the family dog and then begins making calls to clients for the mortgage loan job she’s worked for more than 20 years.

It is a lot to do but she makes it happen.

“I’m usually on my phone. You just got to keep going and moving,” said Regina.

Keep going.

It is those words Regina has said to herself many times over the last 28 years. Because in addition to raising three children (two of them now in college) and working, she has spent the better part of the last three decades working to get her college degree. She has taken classes at junior colleges and the University of Texas at Arlington off and on whenever time allowed.

Her husband and children received her undying support while also giving it back in return.

“We were almost like cheerleaders for my wife” said husband Javier. “She has some stubbornness. She does not give up.”

But while a college degree usually provides a better future, for Regina, it was about keeping her word.

“It was a promise,” she said. “I think of my father every day.”

The promise she made to her father to get her college degree was one she finally fulfilled last Friday when she crossed the stage at UT-Arlington. Unfortunately, her father was not there to see it.

“I lost him three years ago but if not for him, I would not have this,” said Regina while holding her newly minted diploma in University Studies.

But while the diploma is nice, it was another document which provided the greatest motivation. Buried deep in her wallet, she kept her father’s plumbing license. He reached the level of Master Plumber and the license is a symbol of hard work, dedication, and it was Regina’s inspiration.

“He worked 7 days a week,” she said. “He was a very hard working man and I have grown up to be just like him.”

Regina embodies the type of inspiration a parent can be for their child having played both roles. Her oldest son Stefan will graduate from college in May, but is still in awe of his mother’s accomplishment.

“It is amazing. She has worked so hard,” Stefan said. “She could not be a better role model. I love my mom.”

A role model who followed two of the most basic values you can teach.

Always keep your promise.

And never give up.

