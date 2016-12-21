Yum or Gross: Hostess puts bananas in deep-fried twinkies

Hostess® Introduces Deep-Fried Banana Twinkies® (Photo: Hostess Brands, LLC)

Get ready for a new taste experience from Hostess.

The bakery company delved into the deep-fried world with their frozen twinkies during the summer of 2015, but now they're adding a twist.

Hostess said they decided to expand on the popular dessert and make it banana creme-filled with cracker breading.

The snack brand also added they were inspired by the nostalgia of State Fairs and summer carnivals, and that people would be reminded of the original twinkie flavor: Banana Creme.

The new deep-fried banana twinkies can be found in the frozen aisle of local grocery chains and come with seven in a pack.

What do you think? Will you try it?

