Whataburger wins stomachs across Texas with food stadium

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - The New England Patriots may be the champions of the 2017 Super Bowl, but Whataburger's still number one in the hearts and stomachs of people living in the Lone Star state.

In honor of the Super Bowl, organizers with the Texas burger chain created a Whataburger food stadium, complete with fries, onion rings, whatachick'ns and whataburgers.

If you thought the stadium was just for decoration, think again. Creators of the delicious relic tore the stadium down with their mouths one burger and chicken strip at a time.

