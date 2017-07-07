The Cheesecake Factory unveils all-new funfetti flavor

The Cheesecake Factory announced it will debut an all-new funfetti flavor on July 24 in honor of National Cheesecake Day. (Photo: The Cheesecake Factory)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As if you needed another reason to celebrate cheesecake.

The Cheesecake Factory announced that it’s adding a new flavor to its line of delicious desserts just in time for National Cheesecake Day (yes, it’s a thing).

On July 30, you will be able to order the all-new and totally cool Funfetti birthday cake cheesecake! According to TODAY Food, the cake will feature layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse, and is topped with a cream cheese frosting.

And you better believe this is going to be blowing up your social media feeds this summer, because it will be available at all 193 Cheesecake Factory locations across the country.

To make the occasion even sweeter, The Cheesecake Factory said it will donate 25 cents for every slice sold through August 25 to Feeding America, an organization devoted to ending hunger in the United States.

Now that’s having your cake and eating it, too.

