'Frosé' all day: The Brooklynite serves up frozen wine cocktails

The Brooklynite is putting a new spin on wine. (Photo: The Brooklynite, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A local bar wanted to be the first to bring the popular frozen spin on traditional rosé to the Alamo City.

The Brooklynite is serving Frosé, or frozen rosé, for $8 a glass.

The Frosé mixture is served from a frozen margarita dispenser.

"I think bartenders and the public seem to be tired of the stuffy, serious cocktails and want something that just tastes good and is fun," Brooklynite bar manager Omar Cormier said.

*Disclaimer: You really can't get it ALL day... only when the Brooklynite is open 😋

