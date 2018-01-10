KVUE
S.A. man celebrates 100 trips to Whataburger with hilarious video

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 6:12 AM. CST January 10, 2018

It was a milestone worth savoring for San Antonio resident Tommy Guitron. 

Sporting a Whataburger-themed crown and sash, he took to Facebook to mark his 100th trip to the Texas fast food gem since downloading their Facebook app one year ago.

Whataburger noted that in 100 visits to the restaurant, Guitron would've racked up 20 free menu items over that time span.

Check out the video below: 

 

