AUSTIN - The place where Austin got its start is now looking for a revolutionary restaurateur.

Republic Square Park is under construction and hopes to make a cafe part of its design.

Food and drink are part of any well-rounded downtown experience, according to the Downtown Austin Alliance.

The agency is putting out a call for some of Austin's most talented chef's and owners to come out of the kitchen and into the park.

Now known for its thriving farmers market, Republic Square Park is Austin's birthplace.

In 1839, the original 306 lots of the new city were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

A similar search to further develop the city is happening now.

"We need an operator that can really operate a good quality restaurant in a small confined space," said Molly Alexander. She is Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Downtown Austin Alliance.

Four years ago, the agency partnered with the City of Austin and the Austin Parks Foundation to revamp one of the only green spaces inside the city's core.

They have big plans to continue the programs people loved to pop into before construction began.

"Yoga, movies, but also historical interpretation, community events," Alexander said. "The park is open to the public, it's the people's park, it's where we started and we want that daily active use of the park."

And that means a place to sit down and eat. The vendor could be a developer of Austin's most popular spots with one or many concepts that want to expand or try a new concept or it could be a small local restaurateur looking to grow.

"Somebody who has an exceptional food truck experience in downtown Austin who wants to go into a small brick and mortar. It's an easy entry point as opposed to going into a big space," she added.

The kiosk is already under construction.

It will be 397 square feet, enough for a small restaurant or bar countertop service with space for tables and chairs in the park. It will also have an opportunity for a liquor license.

The park is set to reopen in the fall for what Alexander hopes will be a crowd hungry for a new place to eat.

The deadline for applications is February 10.

Click here for more information.

(© 2017 KVUE)