More avocados, limes available in U.S., report says

(Photo: Nicole Rosales, KVUE)

A report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates how the American diet has changed since 1970, including a sharp increase in the availability of avocados.

Titled “U.S. Trends in Food Availability and a Dietary Assessment of Loss-Adjusted Food Availability, 1970-2014,” the report released through the Economic Research Service in January shows food trends in the United States using food availability data. The report delves into the trends regarding the grains, dairy, meat, fruits, vegetables, added fats/oils and added sugar/sweeteners per capita are available. It also breaks down how Americans are eating in comparison to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“The ERS Food Availability (Per Capita) Data System is the only time-series data system available that provides proxies for actual food consumption in the United States that spans decades,” the report states.

The overall findings of the report indicate that while Americans have been consuming more food overall from the major food groups, people are consuming “too many foods that are high in added fats and oils, added sugar and sweeteners,” based on a 2,000-calorie per day diet.

Individual elements that saw significant increases in food availability between 1970 and 2014 were broccoli (1,146 percent), 1% milk (1,186 percent), avocados (1,342 percent), limes (1,654 percent), mangoes (3,239 percent) and high-fructose corn syrup (8,212 percent).

According to the report, Americans consumed roughly 23 teaspoons of added sugars and sweeteners per person per day in 2014, 83 percent above the recommended guideline of 12.5 teaspoons.

Notable decreases were seen in orange and grapefruit availability, which saw 42 and 70 percent drops, respectively, over the study period. The report cited weather and disease as partial reasons for the decline in recent years.

TAP HERE to read the full report.

(© 2017 KVUE)