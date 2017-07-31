P. Terry's owners diving into Austin taco market with new restaurant

plate of mexican carnita tacos with beer in background (Photo: rez-art)

AUSTIN - The owner's of P. Terry's are hoping to expand their food empire in Austin past the world of beefy burgers and into taco territory, according to Austin 360.

Taco Ranch, the new business venture by Patrick and Kathy Terry, is set to debut in southwest Austin later in 2017, ironically at the location of a closed down Burger King restaurant.

The Terry's told Austin 360 they have not finalized their menu yet, but hope to stick to their roots with their taco offerings -- meaning no processed foods.

The new restaurant plans to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at an affordable price.

