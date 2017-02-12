My Fit Foods closes stores nationwide

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - My Fits Foods will no longer be a service healthy food eaters can utilize for quick meal options.

The North Austin-based food company announced on their website that they closed all of their stores, though they did not a provide a specific reasoning for the shutdown.

A statement released on their website reads:

Since 2006, My Fit Foods has been on a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone. We've enjoyed getting to know you, and we are proud that we have made a difference in many of your lives. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you. Thank you for your kind support these past years. Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com

According to the company's LinkedIn page, their meal plans could be found in 40 plus retail locations across the country. It's not known how many people will be out of a job due to their announcement.

