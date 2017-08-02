Brace yourself: Krispy Kreme has a Reese's doughnut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Krispy Kreme’s doughnut (get it?!) again.

The iconic North Carolina bakery has partnered with Hershey’s to give us possibly the greatest junk food ever: The Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme-filled Doughnut.

Wipe the drool off your chin and bear with us for a moment, because it’s only going to get better.

According to Krispy Kreme, here's how it's made: The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese's Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

If you want to get one of these decadent doughnuts, you’ll have to hurry. The hit stores Friday and are available only for a limited time. And if you’re on a diet, be careful: they weigh in at a whopping 400 calories and 21 grams of sugar.

Click here to find the Krispy Kreme location nearest you.

