Jimmy John's $1 sub day returns next week

A Jimmy John's logo hangs outside one of their shops in downtown Washington, DC, June 9, 2016. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One might as well get in line right now: $1 Jimmy John's subs are coming soon.

The sandwich chain announced participating restaurants will sell $1 subs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Subs include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others.

DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN’S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 25, 2017

Here's a menu, with only subs No. 1-6 eligible for $1.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation. One sure sign: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.

Jimmy John's also ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.

