Hopdoddy burger will bring you the taste of Thanksgiving in one bite

AUSTIN - Hopdoddy Burger Bar is known for their wide variety of tasty burgers but no one could have guessed their latest burger addition.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has just introduced a new burger that will satisfy every Thanksgiving food lover's needs all in one bite called the "Turducken Burger".

This specialty item includes a stuffing bun top, fried green beans and onions, cranberry sauce, salt and pepper, mayonnaise, a turducken patty, and a stuffing bun on the bottom.

The turducken patty contains turkey, duck and chicken, and since no Thanksgiving meal is complete without gravy, turkey gravy will be served on the side.

This Thanksgiving burger will only be available from Nov. 8 -22 and will be priced at $10.

