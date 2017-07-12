Home Slice to open North Loop location later this year

Rendering of Home Slice Pizza's North Loop location. (Photo: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

AUSTIN – The owners of Home Slice Pizza have announced details regarding their expansion north of the river, with a new location in north central Austin in late fall.

The second location will be at 501 East 53rd Street, just southwest of Airport and Koenig, in the North Loop (NOLO) area. The Home Slice NOLO will have dine-in, take out, patio seating and indoor/outdoor bar seating, and the company added it will have twice the onsite parking as its other location on South Congress.

“We look forward to soon delighting our customers, both familiar and new, in a welcoming, vibrant, accessible neighborhood like North Loop,” said Jen Scoville Strickland, co-founder of Home Slice Pizza, in a statement.

Home Slice said its NOLO location will have a full bar and be able to “take advantage of the recent explosion of locally produced craft beers.” Classic cocktails and wine will also be available.

"Just like we have tried and true pizza combinations on our menu, our cocktail list will focus on simple, delicious drinks that have stood the test of time,” said Nano Whitman, newly established partner and director of operations at the NOLO location, who also served as one of the original restaurant’s first managers when it opened in 2005.

One thing the new location will be able to offer that the South Congress location does not is Buffalo wings, Home Slice said.

“Buffalo wings are part of almost every pizzeria experience where I grew up,” said Scoville Strickland, who grew up near Buffalo, N.Y. “And just like the claim we make with our NY-style pies, we are looking forward to turning Austin on to this regional delicacy done right!”

Home Slice added the new location will also offer the Sicilian square pie daily, something only available Mondays and Thursdays at its South Congress location.

TAP HERE for more information.

© 2017 KVUE-TV