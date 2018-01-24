Get a FREE P. Terry's burger delivered Thursday

Can you say free lunch or dinner?
Favor is partnering with Austin's P. Terry's for the first time ever to offer Austinites a free P.Terry's Cheeseburger and delivery Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Austinites can get this sweet deal by following these steps:
- Download and open the Favor app and tap on the Free P. Terry's banner to order between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Users can add more items to their order but will need to pay for the additional items
- Users will need to pay a tip (minimum of $2)
- Limit one cheeseburger per customer
