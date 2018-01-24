Get a FREE P. Terry's burger delivered Thursday

Can you say free lunch or dinner?

Favor is partnering with Austin's P. Terry's for the first time ever to offer Austinites a free P.Terry's Cheeseburger and delivery Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Austinites can get this sweet deal by following these steps:

Download and open the Favor app and tap on the Free P. Terry's banner to order between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Users can add more items to their order but will need to pay for the additional items

Users will need to pay a tip (minimum of $2)

Limit one cheeseburger per customer

© 2018 KVUE-TV