Did Queso make the cut? Survey names top Super Bowl eats in Texas

TEXAS - The Super Bowl is one of America's most popular televised sporting events. Millions gather around to see who will become the National Champions while others simply enjoy their favorite Super Bowl foods.

Offers.com, an online retail shop, surveyed more than 1,000 consumers across the country and found that the average customer spends more than $50 on Super Bowl-related purchases which is a 40 percent increase from last year’s average of $37.

According to their research on the Top Super Bowl Trends, 46 percent of Texans favor pizza, 36 percent favor wings, 29 percent favor dip and only 23 percent favor Nachos.

Pepperoni won the most popular pizza topping, while Queso won for the favorite dip.

Only 37 percent of Texas consumers will watch the Super Bowl for the game itself, while 27 percent of viewers are excited about the commercials and 12 percent are excited about the food, the website said.

Get your favorite food ready because Super Bowl LII will air Sunday, Feb 29, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.

See the full survey results here.

