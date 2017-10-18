Chick-fil-A testing ‘spicy' entrees in Central, South Texas

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Chicken fans in Central and South Texas will be able to try offerings at Chick-fil-A that other patrons will not: Spicy Chick-n-Strips and a Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

The Atlanta-based chain announced it has begun testing the entrees in parts of Texas and in Philadelphia. Both of the new items will be similar to items already on the menu, with the change of the sandwich and chicken strips “are seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers.”

“We’ve heard from our customers how much they love our current spicy menu offerings, so we’re really excited to give them even more spicy flavor options to enjoy,” said Kanika Patrick, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A.

While some Texas residents are getting to test the two spicy entrees, customers in St. Louis, Orlando and Knoxville, Tenn. will be testing a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.

