Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out top ‘Awards of Excellence' list for 2018

HOUSTON -- Sandelman’s “highly coveted Awards of Excellence” for this year is out, and at the top of the list are Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger.

According to Sandelman, a market research company for restaurants, the 2018 list comes from 994,000 quick service restaurant occasions representing 76 U.S. media markets.

The top 10 fast food chains are:

(Ranked by Percent Rating Their Overall Experience “Excellent”)

1 Chick-fil-A

2 In-N-Out Burger

3 Raising Cane’s

4 la Madeleine

5 Torchy’s Tacos

6 Five Guys

7 Lion’s Choice

8 P. Terry’s

9 Habit

10 Mod Pizza

Sandelman found the top restaurants not only excel in taste and quality of the food, but they also have a trust and personal connection with their customers.

Sandelman’s study monitors service restaurants on 19 aspects for food, service, worth, facilities, and brand appeal.

