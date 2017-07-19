List: Celebrate National Hot Dog Day at these Austin-area locations

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Well hot-diggity-dog, it looks like it’s National Hot Dog Day in Austin!

Looking to celebrate the holiday at a restaurant near you? Get your buns to one of these Austin hot dog favorites:

- T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs: With five stars on Yelp, T-Loc’s food truck might be your best bet. While their menu includes the Sonoran-style hot dog, which includes a bacon-wrapped weenie with all the fixings (ranging from $5 to $6), for National Hot Dog Day only they will be offering additional hot dogs: a classic dog ($4), a chili cheese dog ($5) and a veggie option ($7). Visit them at 5000 Burnet Road.

- Frank: Hot dogs made with artisan sausages are what Frank is known for, making it another Austin favorite. For National Hot Dog Day – which also coincides with National Daiquiri Day – they will be offering a “dog and a daq” for $6. Frank is located at 407 Colorado Street.

- Mission Dogs: Known for its bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Mission Dogs has both a brick-and-mortar location as well as a mobile food truck. The hot dog shop can be found at 1701 E. Cesar Chavez Street. Check their Facebook page for mobile locations.

- Doggie Style: Doggie Style does hot dogs one way: vegan, but in a variety of styles. They are located at 603 West Live Oak Street.

- Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden: A Rainey Street staple, Banger’s offers 30 house-made sausages and has more than 100 beers on tap. Find them at 78 Rainey Street.

On the run? These quick stops are offering hot deals for National Hot Dog Day:

- Sonic Drive-In: All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys are being offered for $1 all day long at participating locations.

- Love’s Travel Stop: Free hot dog or roller grill item on Wednesday with this coupon.

- Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: Free hot dog or roller grill item from July 19 through 26 at participating locations by presenting this coupon.

- Wienerschnitzel: Five Original Chili Dogs for $5 at participating locations. Additional coupons can be found here.

- Circle K: Hot dogs are on sale for $1 through July 23 at participating locations.

- Burger King: Hot dogs are on sale for 79 cents through July 31 at participating locations.

