Cadbury's Oreo Creme Egg is coming to the U.S.

You won't need to wait until Easter to indulge in Cadbury's exciting new treat.

Yes, the Cadbury Oreo Creme Egg is coming to the U.S. next month, TIME reports. The eggs are already available in the U.K.

The "Egg n' spoon" packages consist of four chocolate eggs filled with a whipped Oreo cream mixture and a small plastic spoon. Ideally, you'll eat the cream filling before snacking on the chocolate shell.

TIME reports the eggs will hit U.S. shelves in mid-February at .99 cents

