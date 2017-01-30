Bigger in Texas: Whataburger to release 40-ounce sauce bottles

Whataburger's Spicy and Fancy Ketchup (Photo: Whataburger, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Are you running out of Whataburger Ketchup? Are you constantly having to buy multiple bottles because you can’t get enough?

Don’t worry, because you can soon purchase a larger longer-lasting bottle of their ‘fancy’ ketchup.

Not only is Whataburger offering bigger sauce bottles, they’re also bringing another fan-favorite to H-E-B’s shelves.

The companies announced Monday that customers can soon buy Whataburger’s Buffalo Sauce, 40-ounce Fancy and 40-ounce Spicy Ketchup at H-E-B stores.

The Buffalo Sauce is described as the flavor of Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich. The company said, ‘it's tasty and buttery and has just the right touch of heat for your home-cooked meals.’

Whataburger's Buffalo Sauce. (Photo: Whataburger, KENS, KENS)

Originally launched at H-E-B in 2013 in 20-ounce bottles, Whataburger's Fancy Ketchup now comes in a larger 40-ounce size.

Because everything is bigger in Texas.

The company said that lovers of the sauce have a dedicated Facebook fan page with more than 20,000 fans, where they’ve described the condiment as "life-changing," "best on the planet" and "ketchup of the gods."

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup was also added to H-E-B shelves in 20-ounce bottles in 2011 as a limited-time offer and made permanently available in all restaurants in 2013. It’s a different kind of ketchup that’s jalapeño-infused described as a ‘taste bigger than Texas’ that combines sweet and spicy flavors that anyone can enjoy.

"At Whataburger, we believe in serving great food that's full of flavor," said Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel. "We love hearing from fans about their favorite menu items and Signature Sauce pairings, and we're happy to expand our lineup of sauces at H-E-B to help satisfy their cravings. Plus, we think our fans will be delighted to know they can get Texas-sized, larger versions of their go-to ketchup condiments."

