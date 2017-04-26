Austin's very first food hall reveals anticipated restaurant lineup

Exciting restaurants are slated for Austin's first food hall. (Photo: Easy Tiger/Facebook)

CULTUREMAP - Highly anticipated downtown marketplace Fareground is on track to open this fall. The combination outdoor park and indoor lobby will feature coworking space, an informal event venue, lounges, and conference rooms, as well as a trendy food hall — the very first in Austin.

The list of participating restaurants has finally been released, and it includes exciting new concepts from Austin's hottest culinary teams. Fareground will usher in new locations of Antonelli's Cheese Shop, Contigo, and Easy Tiger, as well as brand-new concepts Dai Due Taqueria, Henbit & Honeybit, and Ni-Kome.

Antonelli's will offer soups and sandwiches alongside its celebrated charcuterie options. Contigo Fareground will serve its celebrated burger, alongside salads and new dishes. Easy Tiger will supply fresh-baked bread, pastries, sausages, and craft beer.

Read the full story at CultureMap Austin.

© 2017 KVUE-TV