Applebee's to close more than 100 locations

Applebee's has plans to close more than 100 locations due to sales declines, according to a news release issued by parent company DineEquity Thursday.

According to the release, the brand is predicting closures of 105 to 135 restaurants this year. Those closures will be based on criteria including profitability, operational results and quality standards.

A list of potential closure locations has not been released.

The release also noted planned closures of 20 to 25 IHOP locations. Those specific locations were not provided either.

