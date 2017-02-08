A Willy Wonka dream come true: Company hiring chocolate taster

(Photo: ThinkStock)

Do you like chocolate? How about money?

Well here's your chance to eat chocolate and get paid for it.

Mondelez International, the company that owns Cadbury, Oreo and Chips Ahoy is hiring someone to fill what may be the sweetest (pun intended) job of all time.

The position's title is "Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster" and has responsibilities of tasting chocolate products and giving objective and honest feedback, working within a team to reach an agreement on taste, and use vocabulary to describe products.

Interested?

No prior experience is needed as the position is entry level. According to the job listing the ideal candidate will have a passion for confectionery, taste buds for detection, honesty, eagerness and must be able to speak English.

The position is part-time and located in Reading, England.

Click here to view the listing.

(© 2017 WCNC)