H-E-B recalls fresh ground beef sold at one Buda store

H-E-B (Photo: H-E-B)

H-E-B has announced a recall of ground beef sold at one Buda store due to possible contamination.

The company said in a release that the recall only affects fresh ground chuck 80/20 packaged on Styrofoam trays, and sold on July 23 with a time stamp of 4:30 p.m. or later. The beef was sold at the Buda H-E-B, located at 15300 S IH-35 Frontage Road in Buda.

H-E-B said “there is a possibility of the presence of metal from a mesh glove in the product.”

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, and customers who purchased the recalled beef can return it to the store for a full refund.

