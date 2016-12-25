Fate connects strangers at River Walk Grotto

Photo courtesy of Adan C. Cortes (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an engagement story for the ages for one San Antonio couple who had been dating for 18 months.

They were re-creating their first date at The Grotto on the River Walk when they crossed paths with a stranger whose family has a history with the spot.

Eric George took his now fiancée, Miriam Pineda, back to where it all began. They started with dinner and drinks where they had their first date in the Historic Pearl.

When they were done, Eric told Miriam they should go for a stroll down the River Walk, where he would pop the ultimate question.

“I said, 'Let's do this [go for a walk] because I had a question to ask,'” Eric said. “I got down on one knee and asked Miriam to marry me.”

“And of course, I said yes,” said Miriam.

Just after the proposal, landscape photographer Adan Cortes crossed their path. Adan was at the Grotto to take a picture for his San Antonio-themed photos he posts on Facebook on the days leading up to Christmas.

He chose the Grotto for his next photo because it holds a special meaning.

Adan built the benches people can sit on as they admire the Grotto right across from them. He also was able to help with all of those pieces when they were built in 2008.

Photo Courtesy of Adan Cortes (Photo: Custom)

As he was setting up to shoot his picture, Eric asked if Adan would take a picture of the happy couple. When Adan agreed. Eric handed him his cell phone.

As Adan was positioning the couple to get the best light for the picture, he mentioned his history with the location. That’s when Miriam mentioned they just got engaged in the exact spot his father built.

“Not even half a second later, I had this overwhelming sense of joy that I was able to be a part of this beautiful moment for this newly engaged couple,” Adan said.

As a photographer, Adan knew a cell phone picture just wouldn’t do. So he handed the phone back to Eric and put his portrait lens on his camera.

Adan told them, “This is your special night, your special moment, and I will take as many pictures of you two as you both want.”

Adan and his father (Photo courtesy of Adan Cortes) (Photo: Custom)

The three all agree that it was not random that their paths crossed that night.

“I’m so unbelievably grateful that I was able to do something special for this beautiful couple and most importantly, to share with them this incredible moment,” Adan said.

As an additional gift for the couple, Adan has surprised them with a free engagement photo session.

“To hear that his father designed this spot, something that we’ve always admired... I feel like it was just fate,” Miriam said.

Photo Courtesy of Adan Cortes (Photo: Custom)

(© 2016 KENS)