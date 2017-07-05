The Keeping Kids Safe Project in Austin

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Distracted driving changed Texas man's life
-
Anti-SB4 protest stops July 4th parade in Cedar Park
-
Two dead following chase between trooper and driver
-
County Commissioner speaks about the large number of vacant homes in Dallas
-
Three men robbed San Marcos Plucker's, officials say
-
Willie Nelson's picnic brings thousands to Austin for Fourth of July
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Brother runs sister and man over, killing one
-
Officers responding to call take ride on Slip N Slide
More Stories
-
ABIA resumes operations after suspicious package foundJul. 5, 2017, 12:10 p.m.
-
'Am I paralyzed?' | 22-year-old's life changed in an…Jul. 3, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Anti-SB4 group interrupts July 4 parade in…Jul. 4, 2017, 11:06 a.m.