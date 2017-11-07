How to help your kids overcome anxiety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Every child has those days when they're stressed. But for some, it’s a full-on battle with anxiety.

If it’s not addressed, it can take a dangerous turn.

“At one point in my life it affected every single aspect of everything that I did,” said 16-year-old Asia Bull. She knows the struggle with anxiety.

“My weight was dropping," Asia added. "I didn’t want to eat, I was severely tired, I would ache everywhere, my heart would pound really fast.”

Asia is hardly alone. Anxiety disorders affect 25.1 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 18. It can also show up in younger children, sometimes in very physical ways that can be misleading.

Symptoms like stomach problems, headaches and mysterious pains everywhere aren’t uncommon, according to Dr. Michael Clark, a Psychiatrist with Novant Health. He told us parents need to be vigilant because if anxiety is not treated properly it can lead to much bigger problems.

“They're at higher risk for going on into depression, substance abuse, addiction, disruptive behavior, and dropping out,” Dr. Clark told KVUE's sister station NBC Charlotte.

Asia says finding the right treatment has changed her life.

“Talking about your problems to your therapist, your support system, takes the weight off your shoulders,” she said.

