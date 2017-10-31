Dozens of kids eager for Austin Adoption Day
Denise Hyde with the Adoption Day Committee discusses how November is National Adoption month, the nationwide effort to celebrate families that are welcoming new members from foster care and to draw attention to the continuing need for foster and adoptive
KVUE 1:02 PM. CDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Murder victim described as 'hero' for tackling…Oct 29, 2017, 8:02 a.m.
-
How much homework is too much?Oct 30, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
-
TxDOT considering adding 2 toll lanes to I-35 to…Oct 30, 2017, 6:01 p.m.