Exercise Minute - Leg Blaster
In today's Exercise Minute we will be doing a Leg Blaster workout personal trainer Richie Griffin from Crossfit Central. The first exercise will be 5 jump squats. The next exercise will be 5 jumping lunges on each leg. Repeat this routine every minute on
KVUE 6:46 AM. CDT October 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Trump denounces Russia investigation 'witch hunt' as…Oct 29, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
-
Four shot by 'Santa Claus' at North Austin Halloween…Oct 29, 2017, 8:02 a.m.
-
Twitter reacts to Kevin Spacey's apology after…Oct 30, 2017, 6:24 a.m.