Exercise Minute - Leg Blaster

In today's Exercise Minute we will be doing a Leg Blaster workout personal trainer Richie Griffin from Crossfit Central. The first exercise will be 5 jump squats. The next exercise will be 5 jumping lunges on each leg. Repeat this routine every minute on

KVUE 6:46 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

