SXSW Music wristbands go on sale Tuesday

Austin residents will have a chance to buy wristbands for the South by Southwest Music Festival as they go on sale Tuesday.

Wristbands go on sale at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday until they sell out, and sales are limited to Austin-area residents. The festival said individuals may purchase one wristband for themselves and one for another person whose name must be provided at the time of purchase. Advance sales will be online, and those purchases will require a credit card with a billing zip code in the Austin area. GO HERE to see if your zip code qualifies for the sale.

SXSW said the wristbands are $169 including tax, and that they are expected to sell out quickly. SXSW Music will take place March 13-20 on 100 stages throughout central Austin.

GO HERE for more information and wristband availability.

