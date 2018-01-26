Community comes together to grant dying Florida teen's wish: To marry sweetheart

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WTSP) -- Valrico 19-year-old Dustin Snyder is battling a rare form of cancer: synovial sarcoma. Doctors tell him there's no treatment, and he doesn’t have much time left.

He's done as much as he could since he got the news.

But he has one thing left on his list -- to marry his high school sweetheart, Sierra Siverio.

“Sierra means the world to me. Everything,” Dustin said. “Can’t even describe it in words.”

Dustin and Sierra’s love story starts in sixth grade.



“Definitely my first love,” Sierra said. “For sure.”



They dated but lost touch after middle school. The couple reunited as high school seniors, and on Thursday they saw their wedding venue for the first time.

% INLINE %



Dustin's been battling cancer off and on for a year and a half, and Sierra has been by his side through it all.



“She was there with me since the beginning, and I couldn't imagine being with anyone else,” he said.

In just days, the community has come together to make the wedding happen, donating everything from the venue to the wedding gown to the rings.

“I can't believe the amount of people that have reached out to help,” said Dustin's mom Cassandra Fondahn. “It's a lot of good and compassionate people.”



In the days leading up to their wedding, Dustin and Sierra are cherishing every moment together.



“If two people love each other and they want to be together for the rest of their lives, why can't they be?” Sierra said.



They're both ready to start their forever, no matter how long that might be.

% INLINE %

The wedding and reception is on Sunday, and there are still some things the couple needs.

LifePath Hospice is working to get the flowers and bridesmaids dresses. They're looking for someone to provide drinks and a bar service. They're also looking for a videographer.

If you can help, please reach out to us. You can leave a message at Grady Trimble's Facebook page or email him at GTrimble@wtsp.com.

You can also contribute to his GoFundMe page.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV