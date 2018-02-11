Bearded Obama sends social media into a frenzy

A photoshopped pictured of President Barack Obama (Photo: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Barack Obama was trending on social media the last few days but it wasn’t particularly about politics.

A viral photo posted on Twitter showed the ex-president sporting a salt and pepper beard and sending many into a frenzy thinking President Obama finally joined the #BeardGang movement.

One user said, “WHAAAAAAAT?!!?! Obama grew a beard?”

Twitter user Wizdomisms said, “While folks are playing games, Obama’s out here infiltrating & dominating the whole beard gang and looking like “The Most Interesting Man In The World.” #StayThirstyMyFriends."

While many were infatuated with President Obama’s new look, there were some who knew it wasn’t real.

“I don’t like Obama with the beard he’s been given on Twitter. If he’s going to have a beard, give him a better one,” user Broderick Greer said.

The photo is indeed altered. The picture in question comes from a September 2017 speaking engagement where President Obama spoke at the Goalkeepers conference, organized by Bill and Melinda Gates.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: President Barack Obama speaks at Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City. Goalkeepers is organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to highlight progress against global poverty and disease, showcase solutions to help advance the Sustainable Development Goals (or Global Goals) and foster bold leadership to help accelerate the path to a more prosperous, healthy and just future. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, 2017 Getty Images)

Since leaving office more than a year ago, many have wanted President Obama to grow a post-presidential beard. He’s said throughout his time in office that it’s difficult for him to grow a beard and it’s the reason why he’s always cleanly shaven.

Men’s magazine GQ also dedicated an article during his last week in office titled, “Let’s Help Barack Obama Choose His Retirement Beard”. The article displayed various looks for the Hawaii native.

Former President Obama sits for an interview with David Letterman in his "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman." (Photo: Netflix, Custom)

The beard photo has been heavily shared thousands of times between Facebook and Twitter.

