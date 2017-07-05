Baby born on Spirit flight en route to Dallas gets 21 years of free flights

Sometimes, no matter how prepared you think you are, things don't always go as planned.

Christina Penton is a living testament to just that after giving birth to her son, Christoph thirty minutes into a Spirit Airlines flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas.

Penton, from Phoenix, was 36 weeks pregnant at the time and told flight attendants she wasn't feeling well and asked for medical assistance.

“Everything started happening very quickly,” said Penton. “I didn’t think I was having the baby because it was too soon, but after a few minutes I knew I needed medical attention."

The flight was then diverted to New Orleans and emergency medical crews met the plane as soon as it arrived. Before the flight could successfully land, baby Christoph Lezcano was born on the plane. Lezcano weighed in at 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches tall.

"The flight attendants contacted doctors on the ground and they advised the flight attendants to see if there were any medical personnel on board. As it turned out there was a pediatrician and a nurse. Soon after that, it was clear I was having my baby, and I was in pure panic," Penton said.

To make this birthing story even more special, Spirit Airlines gifted Lezcano with free flights anywhere Spirit flies for him and a guest every year until he is 21.

