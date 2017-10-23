Austin Hotel Van Zandt tops best Texas hotels list

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - We know Austin is a tourist destination, and for some, Austin's hotels are major attractions.

Conde Nast polled its readers on the best Texas hotels: the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt downtown made the top spot.

Compared to Austin's major hotels, the Hotel Van Zandt is a bit tucked away on downtown's east side.

KVUE decided to go inside the 16-story building to take a look.

When you first walk in, you see artwork to your right, paying homage to Austin's music scene.

Artist Paul Villinski created the artwork out of old records. It features small songbirds on the wall.

In the hotel's restaurant, Geraldine’s, live music greets guests six nights a week.

General Manager Joe Pagone said the hotel even has a director of music.

“We really wanted someone who could help curate not only the bands on stage but also the playlists throughout the hotel,” said Pagone.

Hotel management said even its pool has an underwater sound system.

"The music certainly is really great music that is not on the pop charts on all the time,” said Pagone.

The Van Zandt was named after musician Townes Van Zandt, who worked with artists like Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett.

Another example of the hotel paying tribute to Austin’s music scene is featured in its suites. For instance, the Lefty’s presidential suite features a vintage piano and plush seating.

But the hotel is also a luxury. The bathroom in the Lakeview King Spa Studio Suite overlooks Lady Bird Lake; there are 11 of those suites.

The hotel also boasts the most suites in the city – 41 out of its 319 rooms.

"Our vibe or our theme really is great hospitality,” said Pagone. “In a really well-designed environment that caters to people who really want to experience the city that they're in."

The Van Zandt supplies its guests with free bikes. And gives guests complimentary happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. every day.

