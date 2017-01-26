Austin among top cities for career happiness

Businessman at computer (Photo: Image Source White, This content is subject to copyright.)

AUSTIN - Do you really love your job in Austin, Texas? If the answer is yes, as it turns out you're not alone.

According to a new report from CareerBliss, Austin ranks in the top 10 for cities where people truly love their job.

At number 6 and with a score of 3.25 out of 5, Austin employees appear to be happy with their work environment, compensation, and their relationships with their boss and coworkers.

The only other Texas city to rank in the top 20 is Dallas at number 16 with a score of 3.12 out of 5.

The unhappiest place for workers according to Career Bliss is Orange, Calif. with a score of 2.557 out of 5.

CareerBliss said they assessed 20,000 employee reviews. An average of 50 reviews per city was used for this study.

See the list of the best and worst cities below.

Happiest Cities 2017

1. Santa Clara, CA, 3.367

2. San Jose, CA, 3.332

3. Portland, OR, 3.319

4. Cincinnati, OH, 3.276

5. San Francisco, CA, 3.262

6. Austin, TX, 3.246

7. Nashville, TN, 3.243

8. Boston, MA, 3.220

9. Washington, DC, 3.218

10. San Diego, CA, 3.195

11. Los Angeles, CA, 3.192

12. Charlotte, NC, 3.191

13. Atlanta, GA., 3.184

14. Miami, FL, 3.152

15. New York City, NY, 3.143

16. Dallas, TX, 3.119

17. Chicago, IL, 3.098

18. Philadelphia, PA, 3.069

19. Irvine, CA, 3.038

20. Jacksonville, FL, 3.026

Unhappiest Cities

10. Indianapolis, IN, 2.981

9. Denver, CO, 2.953

8. San Antonio, TX, 2.920

7. Las Vegas, NV, 2.918

6. Minneapolis, MN, 2.904

5. Tampa, FL, 2.883

4. Phoenix, AZ, 2.882

3. Pittsburgh, PA, 2.844

2. Raleigh, NC, 2.736

1. Orange, CA, 2.557

