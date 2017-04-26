Round Rock second grader collecting used batteries to recycle

ROUND ROCK - Sometimes it can take a while for a kid to figure out what they are passionate about or what they want to be involved in. However, one Round Rock girl already seems to have that answer -- while giving back at the same time.

Asvini Thivakaran is a second grader at Brushy Creek Elementary School. After receiving many toys and gifts this past holiday season, she noticed her house was filled with a lot of batteries.

"My parents say not to put them in the trash," Asvini said.

Asvini's mom -- Jotsika Thivakaran -- wanted to make sure she put these used batteries in the recycling bin.

"Batteries from the toys and remote controls and everything," Thivakaran said. "We say, 'Make sure to recycle them."

But Asvini didn't just recycle them -- she started asking a lot of questions. Then she started going around the house, collecting as many used batteries as possible.

"She was interested in collecting batteries from the household items," Thivakaran said with a smile.

After grabbing these batteries in her house, Asvini wanted to share her new passion with her schoolmates.

"I wanted to do that with my friends," Asvini said. "So I thought of putting battery recycling bins in the school."

And that's exactly what she did. Asvini made small recycling tubs and put them in her school, allowing students and teachers to drop their used batteries inside. Then once they started to fill up, she would empty out the bins and take them back to her house to eventually recycle.

Asvini eventually expanded her cause and put bins in the Round Rock Public Library and the Wells Branch Recreation Center. Michelle Cervantes is the library director at the Round Rock Library and said she was excited to she Asvini's family reach out to her.

"I received an email from Asvini's family, and they were interested in a partnership with the library because they had success with their school," Cervantes said. "They wanted to expand the program to the community."

And as Cervantes started to talk to and get to know Asvini, she realized not only was this girl passionate about her cause, she was also well-versed about it as well.

"It was a no brainer," Cervantes said. "We were exciting to partner with her. She has a goal and we wanted to help support that goal."

"If we put it in the trash, it goes to a landfill," Asvini said. When it rains, the chemicals get out and go to the river. It does air pollution. It does water pollution. We don't want that to happen."

This small endeavor has ended up bringing Asvini big rewards. In just a few months time, Asvini has collected more than 1,600 batteries with 650 of them coming from the Round Rock Library in just the past month.

"We thought we would be getting a little bit like 500," Thivakaran said, "No, it's 1,600 -- it's triple. It's a good outcome. It's great."

Asvini said she hopes to continue gathering these used batteries until next February -- which would get her to one full year of collecting.

© 2017 KVUE-TV