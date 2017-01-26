Artist makes special totes to help vicitms of sexual violence

Cat with a hat on a tote bag. (Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Thousands stormed the streets of Austin last Sunday for the Women's March, one of several that took place across the country. But what happens after the rally?

Round Rock artist Stephanie Conrad has been working as a painter and screen printer for years, but it was just this week when her work would reflect one of the biggest movements in decades.

Feeling inspired, Conrad sketched out a cat wearing the well-known pink cat hat seen at the march and printed it on a tote.

“The kitty itself is actually a rescue from the Williamson County Animal Regional Shelter where I volunteer my time,” Conrad said. “After I printed I thought, this needs to be something more.”

She is selling each bag for $15 and half the proceeds will benefit Hope Alliance in Round Rock.

Development Director of Hope Alliance Melinda Biggs told KVUE in a statement:

“Hope Alliance is thankful that for artist, Stephanie Conrad, who is generously donating 50% of her sales of the kitty bag to our organization. We serve nearly 4,000 victims of domestic and sexual violence each year, yet so many people don't even know we exist. We hope this bag helps raise awareness of the number of victims living in our community that are in desperate need of help and encourages people to take action and support the cause."

The long-time artist feels it is the small things that make a difference.

"They bring hope to women who may be in a hopeless situation. This isn't about politics, this is about bringing something I believe into the world in a positive note,” Conrad said. "People who have emailed me who said thank you, that they were victims of assault and to me, it’s just overwhelming to just say thank you for a tote bag."

As of Thursday evening, Conrad has raised $430 out of her $500 goal.

GO HERE for more information about the totes.

GO HERE to learn more about Hope Alliance.

(© 2017 KVUE)