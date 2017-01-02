Arlington twins born in different years

The first baby born in Tarrant County appears to be a twin born at Medical City Arlington. Jordan Xavier Sanchez arrived at 12:12 a.m., just minutes after his twin brother, J’aiden Alexander Sanchez, who was born Saturday. (Medical City Arlington)

BEDFORD -- The first baby born in Tarrant County appears to be a twin born at Medical City Arlington.

Jordan Jeremy Sanchez (5 pounds, 4 ounces) arrived at 12:12 a.m., just minutes after his twin brother, J’aiden Michael Sanchez (6 pounds, 3 ounces), who was born at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, giving them a rare two-year split that's a one-in-a-million occurrence.

Cassandra Martinez said the first birth was natural, and the second was by C-section. She was due Jan. 20, but her sons came early.

"I definitely was not expecting to spend the holiday, but I am glad they're here and healthy," she said.



The boys are the third set of twins in this generation of their father's side of the family. Eliseo Sanchez said J'aiden's middle name was given in honor of Sanchez's cousin, who passed away days before the twins' birth.

