Victoria Beckham shuts down Spice Girls rumors: 'The girls aren't going on tour'

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown of The Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2012 Getty Images)

Posh has put the kibosh on that rumored Spice Girl reunion tour.

Earlier this month, Victoria "Posh" Beckham, Geri "Ginger" Halliwell, Emma "Baby" Bunton, Melanie “Sports” Chisolm and Melanie “Scary” Brown reunited long enough for an Instagram photo op at Halliwell’s home in London, sending Twitter into hysterics. The quintet upped the ante with a second photo of them with their manager Simon Fuller, the ‘American Idol’ impresario. TMZ breathlessly revealed plans for a world tour, kicking off in late summer.

Now Beckham has shut that talk down.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she told Vogue, while promoting her New York Fashion Week fall/winter collection, unveiled Sunday. “It was really, really, really lovely. … But this (fashion design) is what I do now.”

Still, there’s reason to hope: Beckham, 43, says the photo was taken when the Spices gathered for a “fun lunch” to talk about the group’s future here in the era of the Time’s Up and Me Too movements.

“There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

The British girl group previously reunited for a tour in 2008, as well as a 2012 performance at the London Olympics’ closing ceremony.

