Meteorologist Erika Lopez with a swim student at Emler's Swim School. (Photo: KVUE News)

Summer is the busiest time of the year at pools, especially in Texas. KVUE Meteorologist Erika Lopez spent a morning at Emler Swim School to see how they teach their students about water safety, with a splash of love.

TAP the video above to watch her full experience.

© 2017 KVUE-TV