Take This Job: Salvation Army

Bryan Mays works with Chef Lynda Jones at the Salvation Army of Austin before they prepare a meal. (Photo: KVUE News)

The Salvation Army has been serving people in Austin for nearly 130 years, and their location in downtown Austin serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to around 350 individuals on a daily basis.

Chef Lynda Jones puts an importance on serving balanced meals. The former Division 1 basketball player has always had a love for food and is happy to share that love with those she helps feed.

Bryan Mays joined Chef Jones to prepare meals recently. WATCH the video above for his full experience.

The Salvation Army depends on volunteers, TAP OR CLICK HERE for more information.

