Take This Job: Recycling operator

KVUE Traffic Reporter Anavid Reyes tried her hand as a recycling operator for the Austin Resource Recovery Center. (Photo: KVUE News)

Austin Resource Recovery only “owns” the recycling from when the citizen places it in the blue bin, so Anavid Reyes took over as the operator who takes it to one of the two Material Recovery Facilities. This is where the recyclables are sorted, separated and baled for sale.

She also got a behind the scenes look at their Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center. Here they accept styrofoam, which is then put in a really cool machine called the densifyer which is then turned into plastic film.

A really cool experience to show how important it is to take part in taking care of our environment and keeping Austin beautiful!

