Take This Job: House of Torment

Bryan Mays joins the cast at House of Torment in a Halloween-themed Take This Job! (Photo: KVUE News)

Halloween is the time of year many people like a little scare, and House of Torment is one of the places around Austin that provide those scares.

Bryan Mays joined the cast at the annual event to bring some scares to visitors, and the ladies of Team Daybreak. There can be up to 100 actors at the House of Torment on a busy night, spread out over three sections: the Dark Carnival, the Graveside Manor and the Deranged.

WATCH the video above to watch Bryan’s (and the rest of Team Daybreak’s) experience. WARNING: The video contains strobe lights.

