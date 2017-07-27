Take This Job: Airport ambassador

Bryan Mays take on the job of a volunteer ambassador at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (Photo: KVUE News)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is expecting its busiest summer ever, and sometimes travelers need a little help getting to their check-in counter or the rental car garage.

If you've flown in or out of ABIA you've likely seen the volunteer ambassadors working hard to help travelers get from Point A to Point B once they are in the airport. These volunteers are located on both the departure upper level and the baggage claim level.

They handle a variety of questions ranging the proper gate to the location of the rental cars. These volunteers do receive one big perk, they get free airport parking anytime they are at ABIA.

