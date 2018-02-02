'This is why I can't find a guy!': Austin reacts to Match.com study

Woman at dinner date being annoyed of man talking on the phone (Photo: grinvalds, grinvalds)

AUSTIN - For those of you wondering why you can't find a decent date in Austin, we may have found the answer you've been desperately waiting for. And this time, you really can blame the men.

Online dating service Match.com has released a survey analyzing the dating habits of 5,000 U.S. singles. The results? Austin men were found to be the worst-behaved singles in America.

According to the study, these men are notorious for ghosting, breadcrumbing someone or coming back as a zombie.

For those of you who are not savvy with these shady terms, take a look at the definitions below:

Breadcrumbing: Sending messages to someone which suggest that you're still interested in them, when you're actually very unlikely to want to have a relationship with them.

Sending messages to someone which suggest that you're still interested in them, when you're actually very unlikely to want to have a relationship with them. Ghosting: Quietly disappearing or not following up or responding to messages from someone you've met while dating.

Quietly disappearing or not following up or responding to messages from someone you've met while dating. Zombie: This is when a person who ghosted you has come back from the dead weeks or months later via a random text or a message on social media.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the study unsurprisingly got a lot of love-hungry Austinites talking.

